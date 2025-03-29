Christian Del Bianco Denies BUF in Closing Seconds

March 29, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video







40 saves for Christian Del Bianco and the Vancouver Warriors' defense, none bigger than in the dying seconds of this one!

Vancouver takes it 13-12 over Buffalo.

