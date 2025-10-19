Christian Covington Gifts His Dad a Car!
Published on October 19, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Christian Covington shares a heartfelt moment about his father, CFL legend Grover Covington, as he gifts him the same car his dad once gave up for the family a full-circle surprise years in the making. Presented by AMSOIL.
