Christian Covington Gifts His Dad a Car!

Published on October 19, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Christian Covington shares a heartfelt moment about his father, CFL legend Grover Covington, as he gifts him the same car his dad once gave up for the family a full-circle surprise years in the making. Presented by AMSOIL.







