Chris Paddack to Start for Wind Surge on Tuesday

The Wichita Wind Surge open their final home series of the season on Tuesday at 7:05. The Wind Surge will start Chris Paddack on a rehab assignment from the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. The 27-year-old has missed most of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery. Paddack made a rehab start for Class A Fort Myers last Wednesday, he pitched two and two third innings for the Mighty Mussels.

In four seasons in the Major League's Paddack has 21 wins and 21 losses and a 4.20 ERA in 66 games. In his rookie season in 2019 with the San Diego Padres he won nine games in 26 starts. The Twins acquired him in April of 2021 from San Diego along with right-handed pitcher Emilio Pagán and a Player to be Named Later, in exchange for left-handed pitcher Taylor Rogers, outfielder Brent Rooker and cash considerations.

PADDACK'S PITCHING

Paddack was named to Baseball America's Major League All-Rookie Team in 2019 and he was the Padres opening day starter in 2020.

The Wind Surge open the series trailing Springfield by one game in the standings with six games to go. The Cardinals open a six game road trip in San Antonio.

