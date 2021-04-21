Chris Coste Officially Named as RedHawks Manager

FARGO, N.D. - The "interim" tag can now be removed from Chris Coste's title as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks announced that the former catcher and coach has officially been named as the fourth manager in the club's history.

"The RedHawks are proud to announce that Chris Coste is now officially the manager of the team for the 2021 season and for years to come" said RedHawks President and CEO Brad Thom. "I'm thrilled and think it's rather fitting that as we prepare to celebrate 25 years of RedHawks baseball that we can also announce Chris as our manager."

Coste,48, was named the interim manager at the beginning of the truncated 2020 season after the team parted ways with former manager Jim Bennett. Prior to that, Coste had served as the hitting and bench coach for the RedHawks since 2018. In his interim year, the RedHawks went 28-32 (.467) in the 60-game regular season.

"I can't fully put into words how blessed I feel with the opportunity to lead this team and continue to be a RedHawk" added Coste. "This organization has done amazing things for me and I look forward to paying it back with years of success on and off the field".

After graduating from Fargo South High, Coste played college baseball for three years at Concordia College (Moorhead, Minn) and then played four seasons with the RedHawks from 1996-1999. In his RedHawks playing career, Coste had a .322 average with 429 hits, 221 RBI and 44 HRs in 335 games played and was named to the RedHawks All 25 Team.

Coste moved into affiliated baseball in 2000 with the Cleveland Indians organization and made his Major League debut in 2006 at the age of 33 with the Philadelphia Phillies. In 2008, he won a World Series championship with the Phillies and became the first player from the MIAC (NCAA Division III) to win a World Series title. Coste played in the major leagues for the Phillies, Houston Astros, New York Mets and Washington Nationals organizations. In all, he appeared in 299 Major League Baseball games and had a career MLB average of .272

In 2014, Coste was named the head coach of Concordia College's (Moorhead, MN) baseball program, replacing longtime Cobber and RedHawks coach Bucky Burgau. Chris will remain as Concordia's head baseball coach along with managing the RedHawks.

Coste and the RedHawks begin the 2021 season on the road against the Cleburne Railroaders at The Depot at Cleburne Station on May 18th and then return for the home opener against the Chicago Dogs with the first pitch set for 7:02pm at Newman Outdoor Field.

This year also marks the RedHawks 25th anniversary. Single game and season tickets, along with flex packs are on sale now. The 2021 schedule and list of promotions are available at fmredhawks.com.

