Chihuahuas to Put 2020 Opening Day and Saturday Individual Game Tickets On-Sale for a Limited Time

EL PASO - The El Paso Chihuahuas announced today that for the first time in its history, Opening Day and Saturday games for the upcoming season will be available for purchase prior to the traditional on-sale date in the spring.

A limited number of tickets for Opening Day and the 11 Saturdays of the 70-game2020 season will go on sale to the general public at midnight on November 20 until 11:59 p.m. on November 29. Tickets will be available for purchase online only at epchihuahuas.com.

"Heading into our seventh season, we want to respond to input from our fans and give access for Opening Day and Saturday tickets earlier than we ever have," said MountainStar Sports Group Sr. Vice President and General Manager Brad Taylor. "Our fans will have the best opportunity ever to lock down early these very popular Opening Night and weekend Chihuahuas tickets."

Due to the popular demand of Opening Day and Saturday games, patrons are encouraged to purchase early to reserve seats now!

Opening Day is slated for Tuesday, April 14, 2020 versus the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A's affiliate) at Southwest University Park. Saturdays will once again include the very popular Chihuahuas postgame Fireworks Spectaculars - choreographed to the respective evening's theme. Theme nights and promotions will be announced at a later date.

A complete schedule of individual game tickets available for purchase is below.

The Chihuahuas are currently taking deposits for NEW 2020 Season Seat Memberships. Six levels of Memberships are available offering members unprecedented in-Ballpark access during the season, year-round membership benefits new for 2020 and exclusive VIP treatment to its members. For more information on NEW 2020 Season Seat Memberships, call or text an Account Executive at (915) 533-BASE!

Groups, Premium Hospitality Events, and single-game suites are also on sale and dates are filling up fast! For more information call (915) 533-BASE, email tickets@epchihuahuas.com, or visit EPChihuahuas.com.

WHO: El Paso Chihuahuas

WHAT: 2020 Opening Day & Saturday Games Individual Game Ticket Flash Sale

WHEN: Midnight on November 20 and will end at 11:59 p.m. on November 29

WHERE: Available online only at epchihuahuas.com.

GAMES AVAILABLE DURING ON-SALE

DATE TEAM AFFILIATE

April 14* Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

April 18 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

May 2 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

May 9 Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

May 16 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

May 30 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

June 6 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

June 20 Memphis Redbirds St. Louis Cardinals

July 11 Fresno Grizzlies Washington Nationals

August 1 Omaha Storm Chasers Kansas City Royals

August 15 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

August 29 Fresno Grizzlies Washington Nationals

* Opening Day

