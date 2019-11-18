Los Corazones de Reno to Return in 2020

November 18, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Los Corazones de Reno logo

(Reno Aces) Los Corazones de Reno logo(Reno Aces)

RENO, Nevada - In celebration of Hispanic heritage and culture, the Reno Aces will play as "Los Corazones de Reno" for seven games during the upcoming 2020 season.

Los Corazones will take on "La Familia de Tacoma" (Tacoma Rainiers) in a four-game set on May 4-7 with first pitch times yet to be announced. The club will then take on La Familia de Tacoma again for three games on July 5-7.

The news follows Minor League Baseball's announcement that "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n," will be back for a third straight season next year. There are 92 teams competing this upcoming season, up from 72 in 2019 and 33 in 2018.

The Copa initiative is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local Hispanic and Latino communities.

"We are not surprised to see the growth of the Copa initiative across the country," Aces General Manager Emily Jaenson said. "It was amazing to see the support from all cultures Los Corazones de Reno received last season. The organization can't wait to show our commitment again to the Hispanic and Latino community in 2020 and for years to come."

According to MiLB, roughly 1.8 million fans attended Copa games across the country in 2019, more than $400,000 were raised in charitable donations, and fans showed up to the ballpark at a nearly a 20% higher rate for Copa games compared to an average game.

For example, the Aces auctioned their game-worn Copa jerseys after the final contest and raised $3,098.02 for the American Heart Association. Why? Because the hearts of Reno stick together.

The milagro heart at the center symbolizes love for our community and baseball, while "milagro" means "miracle" and can bring good luck to its wearer. By taking the field as Los Corazones de Reno, the club is pairing its passion for the community with the passion for baseball within the Latino culture. The chili peppers represent the connection between food and family.

Expect Greater Nevada Field to transform into a fiesta during Copa de la DiversiÃ³n games with food/drink specials, live music, giveaways, and more. Players will once again wear specialty uniforms to be auctioned off for charity at a select game.

Season tickets are on-sale now at https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/memberships. Group event tickets are on-sale at https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/group-outings or by calling 775-334-4700. Check the team's social media as the 2020 season inches closer for updates on game times, single-game tickets and promotional/giveaway schedules.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from November 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.