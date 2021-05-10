Chihuahuas Announce Partnership with Local Grocery Chain Vista Super Markets

EL PASO - The El Paso Chihuahuas announced today that they have entered into a two-year partnership with local grocery chain Vista Super Markets.

"It is a privilege to work with a local, family-owned business that is such a big part of our community," said MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor. "Vista believes in supporting local and so do we."

"We are incredibly excited about this opportunity to showcase our city and partner with the El Paso Chihuahuas," said Vista Super Markets Director of Human Resources Joe Piña. "El Paso is a great city with great fans. We are grateful for all the support that the city, its leadership, business community, and fans have shown Vista Markets and the Chihuahuas over the past eight years."

Vista Markets is a family owned and operated business that started as a local bakery in the 1980's. Since then, they have grown to seven stores that spans from Horizon City, Texas to Sunland Park, NM.

Vista operates as a full-service grocery store, serving savory fresh baked goods, hot dishes, cold deli fresh sandwiches, salads, cut fruit, and aguas frescas.

"Vista Markets grocery stores are designed to cater to the tastes of the El Paso community," Piña said. "We take pride in preparing savory, fresh baked goods and hot delectable dishes made daily to take home to your family."

To become a Chihuahuas Corporate Partner call Judge Scott at (915) 242-2016.

The Chihuahuas 2021 home season kicks off on Thursday, May 13 versus the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. Single game tickets for the Chihuahuas first two series are on sale now at epchihuahuas.com.

