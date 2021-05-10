Reno Aces Notes and Roster

First pitch at Salt Lake is set for 5:35p.m. PT.

All They Do is Win: The Aces moved to 4-0 with last night's win, marking the first time in franchise his- tory the team has been undefeated through four. Due to the COVID-19 cancelation of the 2020 season, Reno has not lost a game since September 1, 2019 - a stretch that spans over 600 unbeaten days.

Must be the elevation...: The Aces are slugging .548 through four games, with eight home runs, nine doubles and one triple. In total, 23 of Reno's 46 hits have gone for extra bases and combined for 86 total bases. Of the 12 different Aces to step into the batter's box at Smith's Ballpark, 11 have registered at least one extra base hit and recorded two or more base knocks in a game.

Balanced Attack: The Aces have scored 27 runs through the first four games, scoring behind eight dif- ferent players with multi-hit games, and four of which recorded multi-RBI games. The team is slashing a collective .293/.351/.548, with eight home runs and a .899 OPS.

Closing it down: Reno has rolled out nine different relief pitchers through four games, and the staff sports a collective 4.50 ERA on the season, with two wins and 24 strikeouts in 18 innings of work. Three different pitchers (Yoan Lopez, Ryan Buchter and Joe Mantiply) have earned saves, converting each op- portunity this season.

Go Domingo Go: Domingo Leyba has opened the season with two home runs, a double and seven RBIs to go along with five runs scored and a pair of walks through the first four contests. Dating back to September of 2019, Leyba has notched a hit in five straight games. In 2019, Leyba drove in 77 runs for the Aces, the third-best mark on the team.

Mmm... Beer: Through his first four Triple-A games, Seth Beer has slashed .444/.474/.889 with 16 total bases on five doubles, a homer and three RBIs. The infielder entered the season as the 11th-ranked prospect in the Arizona system.

No-Hit Navas: Carlos Navas has been un-hittable out of the bullpen this season, surrendering just one baserunner in three innings across two appearances. Navas last allowed an earned one on August 22, 2019 last ER, and since then has appeared in 10 straight shutout innings, across six games, striking out 10 batters in the process.

New Skipper in Town: Blake Lalli was tabbed as the Aces' fifth manager in franchise history on Feb. 1, 2021. This came after former skipper Chris Cron was promoted to Field Coordinator on the Diamond- backs' staff. Lalli, 37, enters the season as the youngest coach in Aces' history and is the first former player to receive the managerial nod. As a catcher in his two seasons with the Aces, Lalli tallied 142 hits, 66 RBIs and caught 51 runners stealing in 174 games played. Prior to his role in Reno, the Pittsburgh, Pa., native served as the manager for both Single-A Kane County Cougars and Double-A Affiliate Jackson Generals for one season. During his lone slate in Mississippi, Lalli coached the Generals to a 78-57 record and its second Southern League National Championship in as many years. In just two career seasons as skipper, he boasts a 150-123 record and has mentored top prospects such as Daulton Varsho, Jon Duplantier and Seth Beer.

Roster Breakdown: The Reno Aces will feature a new look in 2021. The outfield will be headlined by a pair of touted veterans, 2017 World Series Champion Josh Reddick and 2017 World Series runner-up Trayce Thompson. The duo has combined for over 1,450 games played in the MLB, spanning five teams. In their combined 12 years of Major League service, Reddick and Thompson have produced 613 RBIs and 1,228 hits, 166 of which were sent over the outfield wall. To go along with two experienced outfielders, 12 more members have seen action in the Show. Top pitching prospect Corbin Martin is slated to make his first appearance since being traded from Houston to Arizona in the 2019 blockbuster deal that sent Zach Greinke to the Astros.

Meet the Staff: Returning for his second season with Reno and 11th season with the Diamondbacks' organization will be pitching coach Jeff Bajenaru. The former World Series Champion with the Chicago White Sox had a six-year playing career, finishing with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2006. He completed his Minor League career with a record of 20-18 and an ERA south of 3.00. Joining Lalli in Reno this season are two familiar faces from his Jackson staff in hitting coach Rick Short and extra coach Jorge Cortes. Short, a 12-year veteran of the D-Backs' franchise, served as the hitting coach on both of Lalli's squads since 2018 and led Jackson to a league-leading 128 home runs and third-best .713 OPS. Cortes, a lifetime .282 hitter during his career, will also enter his third season under Lalli.

