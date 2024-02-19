Chihuahuas Announce 2024 Individual Game Ticket On-Sale

EL PASO, TEXAS - Individual game tickets for the 2024 regular season will go on sale to the general public Friday, February 23 beginning at 10 a.m. Opening Day is scheduled for April 2 versus the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers affiliate). First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Season Seat Members will be given the first opportunity to purchase individual game tickets starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 20. Half-season and 18-game Members will receive the same pre-purchase benefit Wednesday, February 21 at 10 a.m. and Starting 9 Members at 2 p.m.

All Season Seat Members will receive a savings on all additional individual ticket purchases through this presale, an additional benefit of being a Chihuahuas Season Seat Member.

Group leaders will receive the same pre-purchase opportunity Thursday, February 22 at 10 a.m. and members of the general public who filled out the priority purchase online form will be able to purchase individual game tickets on Thursday, February 22, at 2 p.m.

Season Seat Members, Group Leaders, and priority purchase patrons will be instructed via email how they can purchase individual game tickets. There is a 10-ticket limit per game. The ticket limit is per account and not based on the number of Season Seats purchased.

All online purchases are subject to purchase fees.

The 2024 season kicks off in Albuquerque (Colorado Rockies affiliate) March 29 in a three-game stint. Opening Day at home is scheduled to take place Tuesday, April 2 when the Chihuahuas take on Round Rock at Southwest University Park.

The Chihuahuas are currently taking deposits for 2024 Season Seat Memberships, Groups, and Premium Hospitality areas. For more information, call 915-533-BASE (2273), text 915-666-2005, or email tickets@epchihuahuas.com.

Chihuahuas fans can still register for the priority purchase list. Registration is on a first come first served basis and there is no guarantee on game selection or availability.

The 2024 promotions will be announced beginning tomorrow, February 20.

