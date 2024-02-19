Free Reno Aces Fan Fest at Greater Nevada Field Set for Saturday, March 9th

RENO, Nev. - With Spring Training underway and the 2024 Reno Aces regular season right around the corner, the Reno Aces will host Fan Fest presented by News 4 NBC, Fox 11, and Nevada Sports Net on Saturday, March 9th. The event is free to the public, with gates opening at 11:00 a.m. and concluding at 2:00 p.m.

Special activities, food and beverage options, and merchandise discounts at the Reno Aces Team Shop are just a few fun-filled festivities fans will experience at Fan Fest this year.

"We are thrilled to welcome the dedicated Aces' fans to this year's Fan Fest, where they will get the first look at the many renovations at Greater Nevada Field for the upcoming season," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "Our Fan Fest is not just an event; it's the first chance this year to gather our extended baseball family, united by the love of the sport, as we get ready for another unforgettable season of memories, camaraderie, and cheering on the Aces."

Clicking here lets fans stay updated with the latest Fan Fest event announcements and highlights. Below are some of the festivities at the 2024 Fan Fest.

Event Highlights:

Activities

Free Raffle entry for all fans in attendance for the chance to win Aces prize packs, tickets & more!

2024 Reno Aces Magnet Schedule giveaway to the first one hundred (150) fans at the gate.

Concourse activities including yard games (cornhole, giant Jenga, Connect 4); face painting; and balloon animals!

VIP Ballpark Tours will occur every 30 minutes throughout the Fan Fest.

Archie & Truckee will be on hand to pump up the crowds and be photo opportunities.

Select-Your-Seat for the 2024 season.

Archie's Kids Club Open Enrollment

Weather-permitting, fans will have access to the field to play catch.

Bring the whole family as the event will be dog-friendly!

Merchandise

"Concourse Sale" with merchandise discounts (to be announced) at the Biggest Little Team Shop.

Food & Beverage

Tastings of concessions that will be available for the upcoming season will be available for purchase.

Community Sporting Good Drive

Aces fans are encouraged to bring new and lightly used sporting equipment to benefit Communities in School. Here is a list of suggested items:

Footballs, soccer balls, volleyballs, and basketballs

Rubber cones and other athletic training equipment

Sneakers or cleats

The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2024 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 29th. They will make their home debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 2nd, hosting the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

Single game tickets for the 2024 season are on-sale now on RenoAces.com, texting "TIXX" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

