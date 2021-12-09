Chiefs Announce Game Times for 2022 Schedule

December 9, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs announced start times for all of their 2022 home games on Wednesday.

The Chiefs will open their 39th season on the road Friday, April 8 at Wisconsin. They will return on Tuesday, April 12, to kick off the home slate against Great Lakes. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

In a return from last season, the majority of Chiefs home games are scheduled for a 6:35 first pitch. There are some notable exceptions, however. Education Day games have returned for 2022, with three dates throughout the season. Those matchups are currently scheduled for Wednesday, April 27, Wednesday, May 11 and Wednesday, June 15. All three games are slated for an 11:05 a.m. start.

Additionally, in accordance with PDL guidelines, the night prior to a scheduled morning game must start no later than 6:05 p.m. local time. Home dates on Tuesday, April 26, Tuesday, May 10 and Tuesday June 14, are all tentatively scheduled for a 6:05 first pitch.

Sunday afternoon games have also returned for 2022. Of the Chiefs 11 Sunday home games, nine of them will begin at 1:35 p.m. On May 29, Memorial Day weekend, the Chiefs will host Lake County at 6:35 p.m. The home finale, scheduled for September 4, will also start at 6:35, when the Chiefs host Wisconsin.

The Chiefs are once again at Dozer Park on the Fourth of July, in what will be the lone Monday game of the season. The holiday extravaganza will begin at 5:35 p.m, as the Chiefs welcome in the Beloit SkyCarp. A fireworks show is scheduled following the contest.

All start times are subject to change. The Chiefs will release their promotional schedule in the following weeks.

SEASON TICKET INFORMATION:

Season tickets for the upcoming year are currently available. Flex plans, which feature 10 undated vouchers, start at $120. Full season ticket packages start at $560. Groups can also schedule company outings for 2022. Call (309) 680-4000 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from December 9, 2021

Chiefs Announce Game Times for 2022 Schedule - Peoria Chiefs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.