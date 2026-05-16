Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 15, 2026

Published on May 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







The Phoenix Mercury defeat the Chicago Sky 91-83

Jovana Nogic was exceptional in the win dropping 27 PTS (career-high), 5 3PM & 4 REB! Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas contributed with 17 PTS each!

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.