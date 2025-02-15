Chicago Hounds Open Season With Statement Win Over Houston Sabercats

February 15, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

HOUSTON, Tx.- The Chicago Hounds' 2025 Major League Rugby season started off successfully on Saturday night in Houston, Texas. The Hounds opened up the season with a statement win over the 'Cats, 25-22.

Replacement back Adriaan Carelse led all scorers with eight points via two penalty goals and a successful conversion kick. While hooker Dylan Fawsitt, lock James Scott, and flanker Mac Jones all dotted down tries in the win. Debutant flyhalf Tim Swiel converted one of his two conversion attempts.

The game didn't start off ideally for Chicago. The Sabercats scooped up a mistimed Hounds' pass in the opening up few moments. After some scramble defense by the Hounds, Houston was able to cross it over for the opening score via flyhalf Davy Coetzer. The kick was good, giving the home side the 7-0 lead very early on.

It got worse for Chicago. In the seventh minute, Coetzer added three more points for Houston. Before the Hounds' season even seemingly started, they were quickly down double digits, away from home, to a team they lost 61-19 to last week.

Now it gets good.

Hooker Dylan Fawsitt, earning his 99th MLR Cap, got the Dawgs on the board after they won a penalty and kicked to the corner. The team's leading try scorer from last season kept the hot streak going, touching down the 15th try of his Hounds' career. The kick attempt from Swiel was no good.

In the 26th minute, debutant fullback Ben Pollack made a break down the Hounds' right sideline. After eating up a ton of meters, he was brought down. Chicago quickly recycled the ball, with scrumhalf Mitch Short connecting with a streaking Charlie Abel, tighthead prop. After Abel broke the line and committed a defender, he completed the easy pass inside to Scott, who galloped in for the tying-score. Swiel nailed the conversion to give the Hounds the lead.

In the next few minutes, the Hound's discipline hurt them. Wing Noah Brown, who was called for a yellow card earlier in the match, got stuck with a second yellow due to an infringement in the breakdown. The two yellows resulted in a red and Chicago would spend the next 20 minutes down a man. Moments later, they got another yellow card from lock Hamish Bain. With the two-man advantage, Houston scored before halftime. The home team went into the sheds with a 17-12 lead.

The second half was all Chicago, however. The backrow tandem of Mason Flesch and Mac Jones combined on a sick try, with Jones diving over for his first score of the season after a nice Flesch pop pass. Replacement flyhalf Adriaan Carelse hit the conversion kick, giving Chicago the lead back, 19-17. Five minutes later, Carelse extended the lead with a penalty attempt. The Dawgs were now seemingly in control, 22-17, with the second half water break looming on the horizon.

Carelse had a chance to extend the lead to a two-possession game in the 63rd minute when he lined up another penalty attempt. The ball went wide of the posts, but the Dawgs were still holding on. Carelse's shot at redemption would come in the 71st minute, however. The Sabercats were called for not rolling away after a successful tackle. Carelse pointed to the sticks and the kick was good, extending the Chicago lead to eight points. With time winding down, it was the Hounds' game to lose.

But they didn't falter. Houston scored a late try to make things interesting. But the Hounds got the ball back, and ran through phase after phase. It seemed like they would run the clock out. Alas, Houston won another penalty. With that, they kicked for touch, and the Hounds' faithful collectively held their breath.

The lineout throw went long into the hands of replacement hooker Jackson Zabierek. The young prospect did well to connect with replacement Michael Baska, who calmly kicked the ball right into touch.

Ball game. Hounds dub. We'll see you back at Dawg Town NEXT WEEK FOR OUR HOME OPENER.

Chicago Hounds: 25

Tries: Dylan Fawsitt, James Scott, Mac Jones

Conversions: Tim Swiel (1/2), Adriaan Carelse (1/1)

Penalties: Adriaan Carelse (2/3)

Houston Sabercats: 22

Chicago Roster:

Fakaosifolau Pifeleti

Dylan Fawsitt

Charlie Abel

James Scott

Hamish Bain

Mason Flesch

Mac Jones

Lucas Rumball (C)

Mitch Short

Tim Swiel

Mark O'Keeffe

Ollie Devoto

Bryce Campbell

Noah Brown

Ben Pollack

Jackson Zabierek

Liam Fletcher

Ignacio Peculo

Jonah Dietenberger

Luke White

Michael Baska

Adriaan Carelse

Noah Flesch

