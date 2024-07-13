Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks and David Poreba to Short-Term Loan Agreements

July 13, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has signed Chicago Fire FC II defender Diego Konincks (pronounced: CONE-inks) and midfielder David Poreba (pronounced: poor-EH-buh) to short-term agreements. Both players will be available for tonight's MLS regular season home match against New York City FC at Soldier Field.

Konincks, 23, has appeared in 15 matches (15 starts) for Chicago Fire FC II in 2024, logging 1,342 minutes along the backline for the Club's MLS NEXT Pro side. Konincks has also scored two goals for Chicago Fire II while primarily playing as a centerback.

Konincks was signed to an MLS NEXT Pro contract on March 7, 2024, with Chicago Fire FC II and occupies an international slot on the team's roster. The Dutch defender joined Chicago after spending last season with Saint Louis University. In his lone season with the Billikens, he started in all of Saint Louis' 17 games during the season, recording four goals in 2023. He also anchored a backline that averaged only one goal against per game, one of the strongest in the Atlantic-10 Conference.

Poreba, 21, is in his first season with Chicago Fire FC II. Currently serving as team captain, Poreba has made 16 appearances (16 starts) with the Fire and leads MLS NEXT Pro with 11 goals in regular season play.

Acquired on Jan. 26, Poreba spent the majority of the 2023 season with Crown Legacy FC, the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for Charlotte FC. In 29 appearances (27 starts), the Chicago native recorded six goals and five assists. He led the team with five assists, while his six goals were the third-most for the club in 2023. Prior to his tenure in North Carolina, Poreba was also a former member of the Chicago Fire Academy, where he spent three seasons before joining Chicago FC United.

This is Konincks' fourth and final short-term agreement, while Poreba registers his second of the 2024 regular season. Per MLS rules, a Club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC (MLS) signs defender Diego Konincks and midfielder David Poreba to Short-Term Agreements from Chicago Fire FC II (MLS NEXT Pro).

Name: Diego Konincks (pronounced: CONE-inks)

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 185 lbs.

Date of Birth: November 30, 2000

Hometown: Montfort, Netherlands

Birthplace: Montfort, Netherlands

Citizenship: Netherlands

Last Club: Saint Louis University (NCAA)

Name: David Poreba (poor-EH-buh)

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 170 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 1, 2002

Hometown: Lake Zurich, Ill.

Birthplace: Chicago

Citizenship: USA, Poland

Last Club: Stal Mielec

