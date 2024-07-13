Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Goalkeeper Francesco Montali to a Short-Term Agreement

July 13, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 goalkeeper Francesco Montali to a Short-Term Agreement due to Extreme Hardship, making him available for selection during Saturday's MLS match at Houston Dynamo FC at 7:30 p.m. CT. The Philadelphia Union still maintain the player's priority on their SuperDraft Priority List, but did not object to allowing Montali to be available under Extreme Hardship.

Montali joined MNUFC2 on July 2 on an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the end of 2024 and made his first start in net for the Twos on July 3 against North Texas SC. Last week, he signed his first Short-Term Agreement with the first team and was on the bench for the game at LA Galaxy. At the collegiate level for Boston University, the goalkeeper made 47 appearances (47 starts) in his three years from 2021-2023. As a Terrier, Montali earned 19 shutouts in those 47 matches.

Montali recently was on the roster for Vermont Green FC, a semi-professional USL League Two team that competes in the summer months. In his youth, the keeper developed with both Orlando City SC's academy and the New York Red Bulls academy.

VITALS

Francesco Montali

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: 9/6/2000 (23 years old)

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 185 lbs.

Hometown: Davie, Florida

Previous Club: Boston University

