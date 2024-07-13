Toronto FC Sign Julian Altobelli to MLS Short-Term Agreement
July 13, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed Toronto FC II midfielder Julian Altobelli to an MLS short-term agreement for Saturday's MLS regular season match against Philadelphia Union at BMO Field. Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup and exhibition matches.
Altobelli, 21, originally signed with Toronto FC II on December 16, 2020, and made his Young Reds debut against FC Tucson on May 26, 2021, in USL League One action. Altobelli has scored 12 goals and registered nine assists in 84 combined appearances across all competitions (MLS NEXT Pro and USL League One) across four seasons (2021-2024) for the Young Reds. In TFC II's all-time history charts, Altobelli sits joint-first in appearances (84), joint-third in goals (12) and joint-first in assists (9). The Woodbridge, Ontario native has appeared in 13 matches scoring two goals and registering two assists for the Young Reds this season. He originally joined the Toronto FC Academy in January 2014 and signed his first professional contract with York United (formerly York9 FC) of the Canadian Premier League in May 2020 before joining TFC II in December 2020.
TRANSACTION : Toronto FC sign Toronto FC II midfielder Julian Altobelli to an MLS short-term agreement for Saturday's MLS regular season match against Philadelphia Union.
