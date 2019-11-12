Chicago Dogs Announce 2020 Season Schedule

November 12, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release





Rosemont, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs are thrilled to announce their 2020 season schedule. The team will play 50 home games at Rosemont's Impact Field, including its season opener against the Sioux Falls Canaries Friday, May 22. The Chicago Dogs will cap off the season at home Monday, Sept. 7 vs. the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The 2020 season will mark the return of several fan favorites including 13 "Fireworks Extravaganzas" on Thursdays and Saturdays, nine "Family Sundays" and six "Wiener Wednesdays." The team will also host a special home game on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21.

"The Chicago Dogs 2020 season will be our most exciting season to date," said Chicago Dogs co-owner Shawn Hunter. "We look forward to showcasing the continued growth and success of our team led by Butch Hobson, as well as unveiling new promotions that will surprise and delight our fans including another epic opening night spectacle."

A variety of season ticket packages for the Chicago Dogs' 2020 season including six, 12 and 25-game packages are available now at TheChicagoDogs.com or by calling 847-636-5450. Prices vary based on seat selection.

Now through December 31, Chicago Dogs fans can take advantage of a special holiday ticket package starting at $48 which includes four tickets to the team's season opener at Impact Field Friday, May 22 and a Chicago Dogs winter hat.

The Chicago Dogs will also host their second annual Holiday Gingerbread Decorating and Cookie Party Sunday, Dec. 8 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Rivers Stadium Club inside Impact Field. Guests can enjoy gingerbread house decorating alongside hot chocolate, coffee and cookies. Santa Claus, along with Chicago Dogs mascots Squeeze and Ketchup, will make special appearances for holiday photos with fans. Tickets are available for $15 for adults and $12 for children and can be purchased at TheChicagoDogs.com.

