Chicago Cubs Announce 2021 South Bend Cubs Coaching Staff

SOUTH BEND, IN - Last week, the South Bend Cubs formally accepted the invitation to become the Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Today, the Major League organization has announced the farm system's Minor League Coordinators and coaching staffs for the upcoming season. South Bend will see a new manager at the helm and a familiar face return to Four Winds Field.

Michael Ryan will become the new manager the South Bend Cubs after joining the organization in 2020. Prior to that, he spent seven seasons as a manager in the Pittsburgh Pirates system, including 2017-19 at the helm of Double-A Altoona. He led the Curve to the Eastern League championship in 2017, the first of two-straight campaigns with Western Division titles.

A former outfielder, Ryan compiled a .258 (77-for-299) batting average, seven home runs and 35 RBI in 149 major league games with the Minnesota Twins (2002-05) and the Los Angeles Angels (2010). He was originally selected by the Twins in fifth round of the 1996 draft out of Indiana (PA) Area High School, where he played baseball, basketball, and football.

Tony Cougoule will take over the pitching coach duties in South Bend after joining the Cubs organization in 2020. Previously, he coached in the same role at Westmont College in Santa Barbara, CA from 2010-2019, Southeastern Community College from 2008-2009, and Azusa Pacific University from 2006-2007. Cougoule played collegiate baseball at Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids, IA, earning team MVP and all-conference honors in 2003 and completed his master's degree in physical education from Azusa Pacific University in 2007.

Paul McAnulty returns to South Bend to serve as the team's hitting coach. In 2019, he helped guide the club to their fourth Midwest League Championship in the same role. Beginning his tenure with the Cubs organization as a South Bend assistant coach in 2018, McAnulty was a hitting coach in the Angels farm system from 2014-2016. A former outfielder, he appeared in five major league seasons with the San Diego Padres from 2005-2008 and Angels in 2010. In his minor league career from 2002-12, McAnulty batted .294 (1,236-for-4,204) with 171 homers in 1,162 games. He was originally drafted in the 12th round of the 2002 draft by San Diego out of Long Beach State (CA).

Eric Patterson begins his second year with the Cubs organization and will assume the duties of assistant hitting coach for South Bend. In 2019, he served as head coach of the Gwinnett Tides in the Sunbelt League (Georgia collegiate summer baseball). Patterson played five seasons in the majors with the Cubs from 2007-2008, Oakland Athletics from 2008-2010, Boston Red Sox in 2010, and Padres in 2011. His final pro season was in 2013. In 226 major league games, he batted .217 with 20 doubles, seven triples, 10 homers and 50 RBI. Patterson was selected by the Cubs in the eighth round of the 2004 draft out of Georgia Tech and is the brother of former Cub Corey Patterson.

Matt Hussey begins his fourth year as a trainer in the Cubs organization and returns for the 2021 season with South Bend. Previously he spent two seasons with Rookie-League Mesa. Chris Frosch is in his second year with the Cubs organization and will be the team's strength and conditioning coach. He was previously a strength and conditioning intern at Texas Christian University and Florida State University in 2019.

The South Bend Cubs join 11 former Midwest League teams in the new Class-A Advanced (High-A) Central League and will play in the western division. Additional details on the 2021 schedule and tickets will be announced in the coming weeks.

