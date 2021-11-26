Check out the Deals this Black Friday.

We know the last two years have been difficult so we wanted to ensure we offered the best deals possible this holiday season! This year we will be running a sale in both our team store AND our ticket office!

Our ENTIRE team store will be 20% off for Black Friday with special offer code "Black". This offer cannot be combined with any other discounts or offers and is subject to merchandise availability. No cash value and the offer will last through Sunday, November 28th.

Our Ticket Office Black Friday deal is something that has never been offered before. A brand new "Weekday Warrior" Pass will be on sale for only a limited time for just $69 per person this Black Friday! This pass is good for general admission attendance every Tuesday through Thursday. This pass will include a picture of the holder, date for pictures to be announced later, and will last the entirety of the 2021 season.

All Weekday Warrior Passes purchased during Black Friday will receive a limited edition 2021 holiday ornament in addition to their pass as supplies last. Pick-up day for ornaments to be announced at a later date.

The Weekday Warrior Pass will not be valid from Fridays to Sundays, the pass must be presented at our box office on game days to convert into a usable ticket, and does not offer discounts on parking or any early access to the ballpark.

Thank you to our fans for their continued support, we hope you all have a wonderful holiday season!

