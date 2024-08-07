Chattanooga Red Wolves Frustrated by Spokane in Final Home Match of August

August 7, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Chattanooga Red Wolves ended a set of back-to-back matches at home with a close 1-0 Spokane Velocity victory to conclude the 2024 regular season series between the clubs.

Looking for three points to help solidify their place in the standings, the Red Wolves searched for opportunities early, but the match had a slower start than their previous contest against Fuego. Ropapa Mensah blasted a shot in the 19th minute that was batted away by the Spokane goalkeeper, while TJ Bush held firm in the Chattanooga defensive end including a diving save in the 28th minute. Spokane threatened in the 30th minute, but the shot sailed just above the crossbar to go out for a goal kick.

By the whistle signaling the end of the first half, the sides were even at five shots and a nil-nil scoreline.

The second half quickly opened with a Spokane goal from Velocity's Andre Lewis to give the visitors a short lead in the 49th minute. Chattanooga responded by bringing on Mayele Malango and Chevone Marsh for Jamil Roberts and Omar Hernandez, respectively, after opting to break up the "Triple M" line for the starting roster in hopes of kick-starting the Red Wolves second half press.

Ropapa Mensah gave Chattanooga two opportunities in the 62nd and 65th minutes, including a free kick that went inches above the crossbar. The possession stayed fairly even through the 70th minute, with Spokane edging Chattanooga out, 50.9% to 49.1%, while the Red Wolves picked up the tempo as the clock neared the 80th minute to find a responding goal to even the score. Malango continued to power down the left side and looked to connect passes through the middle that were intercepted by the Spokane defense.

The match got increasingly physical between the 82nd and 86th minute as Spokane picked up three yellow cards for reckless offense. A rebound from a corner kick landed just wide of the diving Velocity goalkeeper in second half stoppage time but bounced out of danger as the Red Wolves clamored for the equalizer. Despite a hard push through the remainder of stoppage time, Spokane's lead would hold for a 1-0 win by the final whistle.

"We're angry, we're upset, and it's on us to do something about it now," said head coach Scott Mackenzie. "We have a good team-I truly believe that-we've got good players...when we play and stick to principles that you've seen at other points in the season, we're a very good team."

The Red Wolves will head on the road to Madison for the seventh round of the USL Jägermeister Cup this Saturday, August 10th, followed by additional road matches against One Knoxville on August 16th and Lexington SC on August 31st. They return to CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 7th to face Forward Madison for Rusty's Birthday Bash. Tickets are on sale now.

