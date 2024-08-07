Ron Carson Joins Union Omaha Ownership Group

August 7, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha, the only professional soccer team in Nebraska and winner of the 2021 USL League One championship, is thrilled to announce a new addition to its ownership group. Ron Carson, Founder and Chairman of Carson Group, has officially taken an ownership position in the club.

Ron has established Carson Group to be among the top 12 fastest-growing RIAs in the country, serving 50,000 families - a feat that has led the company to being recognized as a six-time participant in the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies over the last seven years.1 Ron is also a New York Times bestselling author, one of only two advisors ever inducted into the inaugural Barron's Hall of Fame,2 an award-winning entrepreneur, a dynamic keynote speaker, and a passionate philanthropist.

Said Carson, "My wife Jeanie and I and our entire family are so proud to be part owners of something that we think will be immensely beneficial to our local community. While we didn't play soccer, we can certainly see the enthusiasm that the next generation has for it, and we believe this will be an important investment for our community going into the future."

This announcement comes during an exceptional season for Union Omaha, both on and off the pitch. The team currently sits second in the USL League One standings after finishing last season in first place, are poised to advance to the semifinals of the inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup, and made a run to the Round of 32 in the U.S. Open Cup before a narrow loss to MLS club Sporting Kansas City. This comes amongst the backdrop of the planning for a mixed-use development that includes a state-of-the-art soccer stadium for the club and addition of a future professional women's soccer club.

"Ron Carson's love of Omaha has been evident since the first moment I met him," said Gary Green, co-founder of Alliance Sports. "This investment in the club and community falls in line with his commitment to have Omaha continue to be an amazing place to live. We are truly excited to have him on the team."

Union Omaha's season will continue on Friday, August 9th at Central Valley Fuego FC in a USL Jägermeister Cup matchup. Their next league home match at Werner Park will take place on Saturday, August 24th against USL stalwarts Richmond Kickers.

