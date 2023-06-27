Chattanooga Lookouts Clinch Playoff Berth

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts are the First Half North Division Champions and are headed to the Southern League Playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Chattanooga clinched their spot in the postseason on Saturday after the Tennessee Smokies lost the second game of their doubleheader. The team finished the first half with a record of 38-20, two games ahead of the Smokies.

Southern League Playoffs begin on Tuesday, September 19 with a best-of-three series between the Lookouts and the second-half North Division winner. Chattanooga will host game two on Thursday, September 21, and game three (if necessary) on Friday, September 22. The winner of the North Division series will host the first game of the finals on Sunday, September 24.

Playoff ticket information will be released soon. Stay tuned to Lookouts.com and the team's social media accounts for up-to-date information.

Join us this week for our Independence Day weekend celebration from Friday, June 30th to Monday, July 3rd. Fans will enjoy patriotic fun all weekend long. Don't miss fireworks on Friday, presented by the Charlotte Mabry Team - KW, and on Monday. Saturday the world-famous Zooperstars! will be here and on Sunday the first 1,000 fans will receive a patriotic mini-bat courtesy of Dr. Pepper. Tickets for the next homestand and the rest of the year are available now and can be purchased on Lookouts.com.

