Lugbauer Returns from the 7-Day Injured List

June 27, 2023









PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves announced the following roster moves ahead of Wednesday's road trip opener at Biloxi on Wednesday. INF Drew Lugbauer has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List, and INF Jose Dilone was transferred from Mississippi to Low-A Augusta.

Lugbauer, 26, was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on July 14 after suffering a mild hamstring strain. Lugbauer, the M-Braves all-time home run leader with 58, is one long ball away from 100 in his minor league career. The Pleasant Valley, NY native currently leads the Southern League with a .600 slugging percentage, and ranks among the league leaders in OPS (.986, 2nd), home runs (12, T-5th), OBP (.386, 6th), and extra-base hits (25, T-6th).

Over 47 games this season, Lugbauer is batting .271 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 38 RBI, and two stolen bases this season. In his last 24 games since May 11, Lugbauer is batting .359 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 23 RBI, two stolen bases, and league-best 1.224 OPS. Lugbauer was Atlanta's 11th-round selection in 2017 out of Michigan.

Dilone, 22, did not appear in a game for the M-Braves after being added to the roster on June 21. Dilone played in 10 games for the FCL Braves, batting .412 with a double, two triples, two home runs, and 14 RBI. The Braves signed the La Vega, Dominican Republic native on July 2, 2018.

The M-Braves open a six-game road trip on Wednesday night against the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park, with the first pitch at 6:35 pm. Coverage can be found on the new radio home of the M-Braves, 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.TV. The club returns to Trustmark Park, July 4-9, to face the Montgomery Biscuits. In partnership with the City of Pearl, Tuesday's Independence Day game is at 6:05 pm with the Post-Game Fireworks presented by Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Mississippi.

