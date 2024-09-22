Charlottetown Islanders Face Rival Moncton Wildcats

September 22, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders are set to face off against the Moncton Wildcats on Sunday afternoon in what promises to be an exciting and hard-hitting contest. As the Maritime rivals clash in their second game of the QMJHL season.

Coming off a tough home opener against the Halifax Mooseheads on Friday, the Islanders are looking to bounce back and earn their first win of the campaign, while Moncton aims to maintain its perfect start.

Moncton kicked off their season in dominant fashion, shutting out the Saint John Sea Dogs 3-0 on Thursday. The Islanders, meanwhile, were involved in an intense battle against the Mooseheads, falling 2-1 in a game that went all the way to the 8th round of a shootout. Islanders' goalie, Nicolas Ruccia, was stellar between the pipes.

The Islanders enter Saturday's matchup without their captain, Marcus Kearsey, who remains away at the Detroit Red Wings' Main Training Camp.

The Islanders will need to replicate their defensive performance from Friday night and generate some timely offence. With the Wildcats riding high after their opening night shutout, the Isles will need to be at their best to steal a victory on home ice.

Last season, the Isles and Wildcats were an even 4-4. Five of these games going to O.T. or shootout.

See you at 2:00 p.m. at the Eastlink Centre.

