Charleston Dirty Birds to Give Away 100 Turkeys

December 15, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds will host a turkey giveaway to families just in time for the Christmas holiday. The event will take place at Appalachian Power Park on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 4pm.

Families in need of a turkey for the holidays are invited to stop by Appalachian Power Park on December 22nd to pick up a free turkey courtesy of the Charleston Dirty Birds, US Foods and Kroger. The event will begin at 4pm right inside the main gate at Appalachian Power Park and will end when all 100 turkeys are distributed. One turkey per household, first come first serve.

EVENT DETAILS

WHEN

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

WHERE

Appalachian Power Park

TIME

4pm - all the turkeys are given away

"Kroger loves the Charleston community and is pleased to partner with the Dirty Birds to help provide a meal for those in need this holiday season" said James Menees, The Kroger Co. Corporate Affairs Manager.

"The Charleston Dirty Birds are thrilled to provide turkeys to families in need for the holiday season. We are thankful to US Foods and Kroger for their generous donation to make this possible. The Dirty Birds realize the importance of supporting the community, especially to those in need" said Mary Nixon, Vice-President of the Charleston Dirty Birds.

Opening Day for the Dirty Birds' 2022 season is Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Appalachian Power Park against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. For more information, or to shop the Dirty Birds team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from December 15, 2021

Charleston Dirty Birds to Give Away 100 Turkeys - Charleston Dirty Birds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.