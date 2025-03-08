Charleston Battery vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

March 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Adrien Perez scored the decisive goal with 14 minutes to go as Louisville City FC took a 2-1 victory against rival the Charleston Battery at Patriots Point after Louisville's Ray Serrano and Charleston's Juan David Torres exchanged second-half goals.

