Charge Summer Tour Starts June 9th

June 5, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release







CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have announced their 2024 Summer Tour that will bring basketball & fun over the next four months at various locations in the Northeast Ohio community this offseason from June through September!

Fans who catch the Charge out on their 2024 Summer Tour can take part in interactive elements including games, giveaways, contests, get temporary tattoos and even meet loveable Charge mascot, Pozzie! Full details of dates and events included in the 2024 Charge Summer Tour can be found below, with any date or time changes communicated here as they happen.

DATE EVENT TIME LOCATION LINK

Sunday, June 9th Crocker Park Block Party 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Crocker Park (Westlake) More Information

Friday, June 14th ESPN Cleveland Block Party 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Flats East Bank (Downtown Cleveland) More Information

Saturday, June 15th Summer in the City Festival 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Middleburg Heights Community Center More Information

Tuesday, June 25th Crocker Kids 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Crocker Park (Westlake) More Information

Tuesday, July 9th Pinecrest Play Days 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Pinecrest (Orange Village) More Information

Saturday, July 20th Lakewood Summer Meltdown 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Downtown Lakewood More Information

Tuesday, July 23rd Crocker Kids 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Crocker Park (Westlake) More Information

Saturday, July 27th Fairview Summerfest 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Bohlken Park (Fairview Park) More Information

Monday, July 29th Radio 1 Family Fun Day 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Metroparks Zoo (Cleveland) More Information

Sunday, August 4th The Fest 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Center for Pastoral Leadership (Wickliffe) More Information

Tuesday, August 20th Crocker Kids 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Crocker Park (Westlake) More Information

Saturday, September 21st Apple Festival 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Downtown Elyria More Information

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X & Instagram and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

And don't forget, the Charge app is now fully integrated in the Cleveland Cavaliers mobile app, presented by LECOM. Download the Cavs/Charge Mobile App in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from June 5, 2024

Charge Summer Tour Starts June 9th - Cleveland Charge

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.