Charge and Sceptres Complete a Four Player Swap

December 30, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







TORONTO - The Ottawa Charge and the Toronto Sceptres have completed the first trade of the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The trade sees Ottawa acquire forward Victoria Bach and defender Jocelyne Larocque from Toronto, in exchange for defender Savannah Harmon and forward Hayley Scamurra.

"Trading any player is a difficult decision," said Mike Hirshfeld, Charge General Manager. "Savannah was our first-ever first round draft pick, and we appreciate all that she did for our organization and wish her the best of luck with Toronto. Hayley will always be remembered as the first player to ever score a goal for the Ottawa Charge."

"We are excited to add Jocelyne and Victoria to our organization," added Hirshfeld. "Jocelyne's résumé speaks for itself, and we are delighted to add her experience and leadership to our locker room where she will be an important player for us this season. Victoria has terrific offensive skills that will be a welcome addition to our team."

Bach was selected by Toronto in the seventh round of the inaugural draft and was signed to a two-year contract. In 22 career regular-season PWHL games, the 28-year-old from Milton, ON has six points (3G, 3A), including one goal in six games to start the 2024-25 campaign. On the international stage, Bach won back-to-back gold medals with Canada at the 2021 and 2022 IIHF Women's World Championships.

Larocque was selected second overall by Toronto in the first round of the inaugural draft and was signed to a three-year contract. The 36-year-old from Ste. Anne, MB has 12 points (1G, 11A) in 29 career regular-season PWHL games, including two assists in six games this season, while serving as an alternate captain for the Sceptres. Internationally, Larocque is a three-time Olympian with two gold medals and one silver medal representing Canada. She has also competed in 11 straight World Championships, compiling four gold medals, six silver medals, and one bronze medal.

The Sceptres host the Charge on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum where all four players will be available to play for their new teams.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.