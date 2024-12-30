Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres Complete Trade

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Ottawa Charge and the Toronto Sceptres have completed the first trade of the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The trade sees Ottawa acquire forward Victoria Bach and defender Jocelyne Larocque from Toronto, in exchange for defender Savannah Harmon and forward Hayley Scamurra.

"Trading any player is a difficult decision," said Mike Hirshfeld, Charge General Manager. "Savannah was our first-ever first round draft pick, and we appreciate all that she did for our organization and wish her the best of luck with Toronto. Hayley will always be remembered as the first player to ever score a goal for the Ottawa Charge."

"We are excited to add Jocelyne and Victoria to our organization," added Hirshfeld. "Jocelyne's résumé speaks for itself, and we are delighted to add her experience and leadership to our locker room where she will be an important player for us this season. Victoria has terrific offensive skills that will be a welcome addition to our team."

"With professional sports comes great moments but also difficult decisions," said Gina Kingsbury, Sceptres General Manager. "This decision wasn't made lightly, and although we are excited to welcome new players into our organization, we also recognize that we lose two incredible individuals. We thank Jocelyne and Victoria for their commitment to our team and their impact on our organization and community. We wish them all the best moving forward with Ottawa."

"This trade gives us a dynamic offensive-minded defender that will enhance our power play," added Kingsbury. "Savannah has been a revered defender in our game, and we are excited to work with her. Hayley brings experience and plays the game with a similar identity to what we pride ourselves with in Toronto. Her competitiveness and intensity will add to our lineup and enhance what our team is capable of."

Bach was selected by Toronto in the seventh round of the inaugural draft and was signed to a two-year contract. In 22 career regular-season PWHL games, the 28-year-old from Milton, ON has six points (3G, 3A), including one goal in six games to start the 2024-25 campaign. On the international stage, Bach won back-to-back gold medals with Canada at the 2021 and 2022 IIHF Women's World Championships.

Larocque was selected second overall by Toronto in the first round of the inaugural draft and was signed to a three-year contract. The 36-year-old from Ste. Anne, MB has 12 points (1G, 11A) in 29 career regular-season PWHL games, including two assists in six games this season, while serving as an alternate captain for the Sceptres. Internationally, Larocque is a three-time Olympian with two gold medals and one silver medal representing Canada. She has also competed in 11 straight World Championships, compiling four gold medals, six silver medals, and one bronze medal.

Harmon was selected fifth overall by Ottawa in the first round of the inaugural draft and was signed to a three-year contract. The 29-year-old from Downers Grove, IL has played in 30 career PWHL games for the Charge and has recorded 12 points (3G, 9A). Harmon earned a silver medal representing the United States at the 2022 Olympics, and has competed in four straight World Championships, winning one gold medal and three silver medals.

Scamurra was selected by Ottawa in the fifth round of the inaugural draft and was signed to a two-year contract. In 30 career PWHL games, the 30-year-old from Buffalo, NY has recorded 10 points (5G, 5A). Competing internationally for the United States, Scamurra brought home a silver medal from the 2022 Olympics and holds five World Championship medals, including two gold medals and three silver medals.

The Sceptres host the Charge on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum where all four players will be available to play for their new teams.

