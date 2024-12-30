Toronto Welcomes Harmon and Scamurra in Trade with Ottawa

December 30, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres and Ottawa Charge have completed the first trade of the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The trade sees Toronto acquire defender Savannah Harmon and forward Hayley Scamurra from Ottawa in exchange for forward Victoria Bach and defender Jocelyne Larocque.

"With professional sports comes great moments but also difficult decisions," said Gina Kingsbury, Sceptres General Manager. "This decision wasn't made lightly, and although we are excited to welcome new players into our organization, we also recognize that we lose two incredible individuals. We thank Jocelyne and Victoria for their commitment to our team and their impact on our organization and community. We wish them all the best moving forward with Ottawa."

"This trade gives us a dynamic offensive-minded defender that will enhance our power play," added Kingsbury. "Savannah has been a revered defender in our game, and we are excited to work with her. Hayley brings experience and plays the game with a similar identity to what we pride ourselves with in Toronto. Her competitiveness and intensity will add to our lineup and enhance what our team is capable of."

Harmon was selected fifth overall by Ottawa in the first round of the inaugural draft and was signed to a three-year contract. The 29-year-old from Downers Grove, IL has played in 30 career PWHL games for the Charge and has recorded 12 points (3G, 9A). Harmon earned a silver medal representing the United States at the 2022 Olympics, and has competed in four straight World Championships, winning one gold medal and three silver medals.

Scamurra was selected by Ottawa in the fifth round of the inaugural draft and was signed to a two-year contract. In 30 career PWHL games, the 30-year-old from Buffalo, NY has recorded 10 points (5G, 5A). Competing internationally for the United States, Scamurra brought home a silver medal from the 2022 Olympics and holds five World Championship medals, including two gold medals and three silver medals.

The Sceptres host the Charge on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum where all four players will be available to play for their new teams.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.