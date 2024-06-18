Changes Made to Ice Bears Home Schedule

June 18, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Several dates for Ice Bears home games for the 2024-25 regular season have changed, SPHL Commissioner Doug Price confirmed last week. Knoxville's previously scheduled home dates for Friday, Jan. 17, Saturday, Jan. 18 and Thursday, Feb. 27 have been replaced with Saturday, Nov. 30, Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan 25.

The change gives Knoxville ten Saturday home games this upcoming season. Two Thursday games still remain (Nov. 21 and Dec. 26) with one game each on a Tuesday (New Year's Eve) and Sunday (Jan. 12). The remaining 14 home games are scheduled for Fridays.

The Ice Bears open their home schedule with a doubleheader weekend on Friday and Saturday, Oct 25-26 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.