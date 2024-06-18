Ice Bears to Announce Coaching Hire on Friday

June 18, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears will hold a press conference Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium to announce the ninth head coach in franchise history. The announcement comes after an extensive coaching search that featured more than 60 applicants over more than two months.

Fans are invited to a meet-and-greet with the new head coach at Fieldhouse Social Friday evening at 6 p.m. The Ice Bears will also unveil new home and away jerseys for the 2024-25 season.

The new coaching hire comes after Andrew Harrison resigned at the end of April from being the team's interim coach. Harrison was promoted in November after the team parted ways with Brent Clarke.

The Ice Bears' 23rd season in franchise history in October with the home opener scheduled for Friday, October 25.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from June 18, 2024

Ice Bears to Announce Coaching Hire on Friday - Knoxville Ice Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.