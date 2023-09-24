Championship Series Game One Postponed

(Binghamton, NY) - Game one of the Eastern League Championship Series between the Erie SeaWolves and Binghamton Rumble Ponies has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up on Monday, September 25 beginning at 6:05 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium. Games Two and Three of the Eastern League Championship Series at UPMC Park will remain on Tuesday, September 26 and Wednesday, September 27 (If necessary).

Game One Watch Party

The SeaWolves will host a FREE Game One Watch Party in the UPMC Park Stadium Club on Monday, September 25. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with game one from Binghamton beginning at 6:05 p.m. The game will be shown on the Stadium Club televisions and on the UPMC Park videoboard. A full club menu will be available and the team will be offering specials on Smith's hot dogs for $3 and 16 oz. draft beers for $4. Club table seating, bar seating and balcony seating is on a first come, first served basis. The team will hold a raffle for prizes, including autographed items, benefitting the SeaWolves Community Fund. There will also be prize giveaways throughout the event.

Games Two & Three at UPMC Park

The SeaWolves will host Games Two and Three of the Eastern League Championship Series at UPMC Park on Tuesday, September 26 and Wednesday, September 27 (if necessary). Both games will start at 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Ticket prices remain unchanged for the Championship Series. Upper Box Seats are available for $12 in advance or online and $15 on the day of the game. Lower Box Seats are available for $15 in advance or $18 on the day of the game. Stadium Club seats are $49 and include access to a 90-minute buffet while availability remains. Bud Light Party Decks boxes are also available starting at $360 for 20 guests.

Fans who purchased tickets for Game Three of the concluded Southwest Division Series may exchange those tickets for either game of the Championship Series or any 2024 regular season game for equal or lesser value, subject to availability.

The first 1,500 fans at each game of the Championship Series will receive a SeaWolves Howl Towel thanks to UPMC & Ariens

Ticket Office Hours

The UPMC Park Box Office and Team Store will open on Monday, September 25 beginning at 10 a.m. Fans can also purchase tickets online at SeaWolves.com.

