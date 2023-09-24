Sunday's Rumble Ponies' Eastern League Championship Opener against Erie Postponed, Rescheduled for Monday at 6:05 p.m.

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The opening game of the Eastern League Championship Series between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Erie Seawolves scheduled for Sunday at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast. The game will be made up on Monday at 6:05 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium and gates will open at 5 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Sunday's game can use the same tickets for Monday's game.

The schedule for the remainder of the best-of-three Eastern League Championship Series will remain the same.

Game 2: Tuesday, September 26 - Binghamton Rumble Ponies @ Erie Seawolves, UPMC Park @ 6:35 p.m.

Game 3 (If Necessary): Wednesday, September 27 - Binghamton Rumble Ponies @ Erie Seawolves, UPMC Park @ 6:35 p.m.

For tickets to Monday's game go to www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

