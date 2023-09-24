Sunday's Rumble Ponies' Eastern League Championship Opener against Erie Postponed, Rescheduled for Monday at 6:05 p.m.
September 24, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The opening game of the Eastern League Championship Series between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Erie Seawolves scheduled for Sunday at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast. The game will be made up on Monday at 6:05 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium and gates will open at 5 p.m.
Fans with tickets to Sunday's game can use the same tickets for Monday's game.
The schedule for the remainder of the best-of-three Eastern League Championship Series will remain the same.
Game 2: Tuesday, September 26 - Binghamton Rumble Ponies @ Erie Seawolves, UPMC Park @ 6:35 p.m.
Game 3 (If Necessary): Wednesday, September 27 - Binghamton Rumble Ponies @ Erie Seawolves, UPMC Park @ 6:35 p.m.
For tickets to Monday's game go to www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from September 24, 2023
- Championship Series Game One Postponed - Erie SeaWolves
- Sunday's Rumble Ponies' Eastern League Championship Opener against Erie Postponed, Rescheduled for Monday at 6:05 p.m. - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Binghamton Rumble Ponies Stories
- Sunday's Rumble Ponies' Eastern League Championship Opener against Erie Postponed, Rescheduled for Monday at 6:05 p.m.
- Hamel, Gervase Spin Shutout to Sweep Somerset, Ponies Advance to Eastern League Championship Series
- Jett Williams, Christian Scott Headline 2023 Mets Minor League Awards
- Six-Run Fourth Propels Binghamton to Playoff Series-Opening Win Over Somerset
- Ponies Knock off Reading in Regular Season Finale