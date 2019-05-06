Champions Open 2019 Spring Training

OTTAWA - Rookie Manager SÃ©bastien Boucher welcomed 24 players on a summer-like day to Ottawa's RCGT Park as the Ottawa Champions opened their 2019 training camp. Boucher, who spent the last four seasons playing for the Champions, has the most hits, RBIs and runs of any player in Can-Am League history.

Phillippe Aumont, the Champions' pitching coach and the team's ace pitcher who threw a no-hitter during the 2017 season for the Champions, is back with the team for the 2019 season. He spent the 2018 season with the MLB's Detroit Tigers organization.

The team will play an intrasquad game May 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. They will then play three exhibition games at home against the Black sox and the Trois-Rivières Aigles.

The full preseason schedule is:

Thurs. May 9, 2019 at 1:05 p.m. against the Black Sox

Fri. May 10, 2019 at 11:05 a.m. against the Black Sox

Wed. May 15, 2019 at 1:05 p.m. against the Trois-Rivière Aigles

Tickets for preseason games are general admission, cost $5 and can be purchased at http://ottawachampions.com/en/tickets-and-groups.

Opening day for the 2019 regular season is Fri. May 17, 2019 against the New Jersey Jackals. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

For more information about spring training please contact kyoung@ottawachampions.com or call 613-745-2255, ext 231

Ottawa Champions single-game tickets, flex packs and season tickets are all ON SALE now. Take advantage of affordable baseball by calling 613-745-BALL (2255), visiting www.ottawachampions.com, or by visiting the RCGT Park box office.

