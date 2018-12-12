Champions Name Boucher as Skipper

December 12, 2018 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release





OTTAWA - The Ottawa Champions announced on Wednesday that SÃ©bastien Boucher has been named the club's new manager, after serving as a player-coach for the previous four seasons.

One of the most prolific hitters in the history of the Can-Am League, Boucher is the all-time league leader in hits (981), runs (597) and RBIs (545). Prior to Ottawa, Boucher spent six seasons with the Quebec Capitales, helping to lead the team to five Can-Am League championships.

A native of Gatineau, Quebec, Boucher was a seventh-round choice of the Seattle Mariners in the 2004 draft out of Bethune-Cookman (Fla.) College and spent four seasons in the Seattle and Baltimore organizations, reaching as high as Triple-A. He also played for Canada at the 2006 World Baseball Classic.

Active in the region's baseball community, Boucher is the head coach at Polyvalente Nicolas-Gatineau's Sport-Ã‰tudes baseball program and co-owner of Gatineau's AcadÃ©mie de Baseball Ultime.

"We are excited to have Boucher," said Champions owner Miles Wolff. "We believe he is the right fit to lead the Champions."

Boucher, 37, replaces Hal Lanier, who had been manager of the Champions since the club's inception in 2015.

"Hal Lanier has been extremely important to the Ottawa Champions. His professionalism set a standard for our organization and his dedication was tremendously important in organizing the team from scratch. He brought us our first championship and we are grateful for all he has done for the club," commented Wolff.

Boucher and the Champions will begin the team's fifth season Friday, May 17 at home against New Jersey.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from December 12, 2018

Champions Name Boucher as Skipper - Ottawa Champions

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.