Champions Exhibition Game Delayed Until this Afternoon

May 10, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release

OTTAWA - Today's Ottawa Champions exhibition game against the New York Black Sox has been delayed until later this afternoon.

The game was originally slated to start at 11:05 a.m. but has been delayed due to substantial rainfall.

