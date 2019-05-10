Champions Exhibition Game Delayed Until this Afternoon
May 10, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release
OTTAWA - Today's Ottawa Champions exhibition game against the New York Black Sox has been delayed until later this afternoon.
The game was originally slated to start at 11:05 a.m. but has been delayed due to substantial rainfall.
Canadian American League Stories from May 10, 2019
