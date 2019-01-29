Champions and OSEG Announce Strategic Partnership

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Champions and Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) today announced a strategic partnership to drive ticket sales and corporate sponsorships for the baseball team.

OSEG, with its deep roots within the Ottawa community, will assist the Champions in establishing new relationships with Ottawa/Gatineau sports fans and businesses.

"We are extremely pleased to have this association with OSEG, one of the top sports organizations in Canada," said Champions owner Miles Wolff. "Their confidence in the Champions will further strengthen the long-term viability of our organization in the market."

OSEG owns and operates the Ottawa REDBLACKS (CFL), Ottawa Fury FC (USL) and the Ottawa 67's (OHL). The organization also manages TD Place and Lansdowne Park in partnership with the City of Ottawa.

The REDBLACKS have been tremendously successful, both on the field and in attendance, since they debuted in 2014, winning the Grey Cup in 2016 and playing in two other championship games in their five seasons of existence. The 67's are one of the top junior teams in Canada and Fury FC is Canada's only team in USL Championship, the fastest growing division-two soccer league in the world.

A member of the independent Can-Am League, the Champions are starting their fifth season in Ottawa. The 2016 league champions, the club has welcomed over 450,000 fans in its first four seasons of operation.

"We're happy to help the Champions expand their footprint in the Ottawa/Gatineau sports market," said Adrian Sciarra, OSEG's senior vice president for sports business operations. "Live sporting events are a fun outing for friends and families, and we'll help get the word out that Champions baseball is a great summertime entertainment option."

Champions season tickets and flex packs for the 2019 season are now available at OttawaChampions.com. The team's home opener is May 17, the first of a four-game series against the New Jersey Jackals.

