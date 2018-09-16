Champion Crowned Monday

September 16, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release





On Monday, September 17th the Championship Series comes back to Wild Things Park for a decisive Game 5 between the Joliet Slammers and your Washington Wild Things. With the series tied 2-2, the winner of Monday's game will be crowned 2018 Frontier League Champion.

Tickets are available for only $5, with efforts to pack the park! Kids 12 and under can attend the game for FREE and will receive a FREE meal. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone or at the box office.

