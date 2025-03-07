Champ Announced as Durham Bulls Bat Dog for 2025 Season

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls today announced that Champ, the younger brother of Ripken The Bat Dog, will take over as the team's bat dog at select games for the 2025 season.

"We are very excited for Champ to continue Ripken's legacy at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, and cannot wait to see him make his debut on Saturday, April 5," said Durham Bulls General Manager Chrystal Rowe. "For four seasons, our fans embraced Ripken and we look forward to them meeting Champ and seeing him in action."

"While we never imagined Champ would be taking over for Ripken so soon, after spending the past two years shadowing his famous big brother, we are confident that Champ will do an amazing job fetching bats for the Bulls, and Ripken will be right there watching over him," said Champ's owner Melissa O'Donnell. "Champ is so sweet, incredibly smart, and at barely two years old, still a tad goofy. Champ has never met a face that he hasn't licked, and we know that Bulls fans will love him just as much as they loved our sweet Ripken. As we navigate through Champ's rookie season, we look forward to everyone's support and are excited for fans to watch him retrieve for many years to come."

Champ is a two-year-old American Black Lab, and made his bat dog debut last year with the Coastal Plain League's Holly Springs Salamanders. He is the younger brother of Ripken The Bat Dog, who entertained thousands of Bulls fans as the Bulls' bat dog between the 2021-24 seasons. Champ is scheduled to make fetch happen at his first Bulls game on Saturday, April 5. Below is a list of dates he is scheduled to be in attendance, with those appearances presented by Dr. Judy Morgan Naturally Healthy Pets:

Saturday, April 5

Saturday, April 19

Friday, May 2

Saturday, May 3

Saturday, May 31

Saturday, June 14

Saturday, June 28

Saturday, July 13

Friday, July 25

Saturday, July 26

Saturday, August 16

Friday, August 29

Saturday, September 13

Fans will also have the chance to meet Champ for the first time at the Bulls' annual Spring Fan Fest event on Friday, March 28. Tickets are free and required for entry, and fans can reserve their spot.

After beginning the 2025 campaign in Norfolk on Friday, March 28, the Bulls begin their home slate at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, April 1 with a six-game homestand versus the defending Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. Tickets for that game and all 2025 home contests are available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.

Full-season and mini plan packages for the 2025 season are now available, and can be purchased at Durham Bulls.com or by calling 919.956.BULL.

