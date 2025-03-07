Five-Run Third Inning Spurs Ribault by Raines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Ribault High School Trojans scored five runs in the third inning to vault over the Raines High School Vikings with a 10-3 triump on Friday night at VyStar Ballpark.

"I want to congratulate both Ribault and Raines on a very hard-played game by both teams," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "The Jumbo Shrimp want to thank Duval County Public Schools and everyone who has helped make the High School Heritage Classic a continued success in our club's salute to Black History."

Both teams wore customized Jacksonville Red Caps uniforms to commemorate the Negro American League team that played in Jacksonville from 1938 until 1942. For the third time in the last four years, Ribault retained possession of the A. Philip Randolph Cup, which honors the legacy of local Civil Rights icon Asa Philip Randolph.

Raines got on the board with two runs in the first inning before adding a run in the second inning. Ribault took control of the game with their big third inning before their three runs in the fourth. The Trojans plated two more in the fifth to set the final margin at 10-3.

The Vikings won each of the first two High School Heritage Classics to take home the A. Philip Randolph Cup by margins of 8-4 in 2020 and 16-5 in 2021. However, the Trojans won the next two contests, 4-2 in 2022 and 8-3 in 2023. The teams tied 5-5 in 2024.

The Jumbo Shrimp will play as the Red Caps for select games during the upcoming 2025 season. The club's Home Opener at VyStar Ballpark is at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1 against the Worcester Red Sox. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are on sale now by visiting www.jaxshrimp.com or calling 904-358-2846.

