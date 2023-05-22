Chad Dallas Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

May 22, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, N.H. - Right-handed pitcher Chad Dallas of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. The 22-year-old tossed seven scoreless innings in his Double-A debut Friday in a 6-0 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Dallas faced just three over the minimum, striking out nine batters. He allowed just two singles and two walks. Dallas also induced nine ground ball outs, with only one flyout and one pop out. After a leadoff single in the first, Binghamton did not collect another hit until the seventh. Dallas fanned five consecutive batters after the first-inning base hit and retired 11 straight from the third through the end of the sixth.

The Orange, Texas native joined the Fisher Cats last Tuesday after making five starts with High-A Vancouver to begin the season. At the time of his promotion, Dallas led the Northwest League in ERA (2.03) and batting average against (.146). He was named the circuit's Pitcher of the Week on May 7 after giving up one unearned run on one hit in a six-inning start at Hillsboro May 3.

Last year in his first professional season, Dallas had a 4.60 ERA in 21 starts with Vancouver. He pitched five hitless innings at Tri-City in his Minor League debut April 13, 2022, and he was named the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week.

Dallas was selected by the Blue Jays in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee. He is the first member of the Fisher Cats to win a weekly award since Spencer Horwitz last year on June 13and the first pitcher since Max Castillowas honored on April 18, 2022.

New Hampshire begins a six-game road series against the Portland Sea Dogs Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Fisher Cats return home for six games against the Reading Fightin' Phils starting next Tuesday, June 30, at 6:05 p.m.

The Fisher Cats play regular-season home games at Delta Dental Stadium through Sunday, September 17. Full and half season ticket memberships, as well as mini-plans, are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.