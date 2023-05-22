Rumble Ponies Announce Inaugural 2023 Visions Federal Credit Union Summer Movie Series

May 22, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are pleased to announce the dates for the debut of the Visions Federal Credit Union Summer Movie Series! Bring a blanket and sit on the outfield grass or relax in a stadium seat while you take in a feature film under the stars! Each movie night will also have a non-profit organization from the Southern Tier in attendance which will have a table so fans can find out more about their mission. The dates, movie being shown, and non-profit that will be in attendance are listed below:

- Saturday, June 3rd: Light Year (Non-profit: Southern Tier Community Center)

- Saturday, July 8th: Top Gun: Maverick (Non-profit: CHOW)

- Saturday, August 12th: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Non-profit: TBA)

- Friday, October 13th: The Haunted Mansion (Non-profit: Visions Care)

Admission and parking are complimentary courtesy of Visions Federal Credit Union. Each movie night the Right Field RumbleTown Gate will open at 6:30 PM for fans to enter, with the feature film starting at 7:30 PM. To protect the field at Mirabito Stadium, no chairs will be permitted in the ballpark. ADA compliant seating will be available. Fans are encouraged to bring a blanket and/or pillows.

The Rumble Ponies will have concession stands open throughout the movie with a menu consisting of traditional ballpark fare. No outside food and beverage will be allowed inside of Mirabito Stadium.

Please note that movie titles are subject to change. If a movie night is postponed due to inclement weather, it will be rescheduled, and the date will be announced at the time of postponement.

For more information on this special movie series fans are encouraged to visit:https://www.milb.com/binghamton/community/movienights

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.