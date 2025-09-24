CFLcinematic.Mp4
Published on September 24, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Watch The Ultra Wide Version Here: https://youtu.be/XkrLRQkMeEY
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from September 24, 2025
- CFL Honour Roll: Week 16 - Rourke Earns Player of the Week - CFL
- Honour Roll Hat Trick: Rourke Takes Player of the Week; Hatcher Sr. and Horvath Earn Top Positional Praise for Week 16 - B.C. Lions
- Elks Add Receiver TJ Luther - Edmonton Elks
- Tiger-Cats Sign American Defensive Lineman Jose Ramirez - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Stamps Make Their Way to Montreal - Calgary Stampeders
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.