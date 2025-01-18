CFL X World Vision - Nic Demski

January 18, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Winnipeg Blue Bombers Player, Nic Demski, visited The Philippines with World Vision Canada to see how donor funded programs are creating meaningful change in some of the world's most vulnerable communities.

In over 70 countries across the world, World Vision is empowering communities and transforming lives through financial initiatives, child sponsorship, livelihood programs and more, thanks to Canadian donors.

As a World Vision ambassador Nic wants us all to work together to make a change for those who need it most.

Are you ready to be a supporter?

Learn how to get involved and make a difference at https://cfl.worldvision.ca/

#imasupporter #worldvision #cfl

