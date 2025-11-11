CFL Western Final: BC at SSK: Cinematic Recap

Published on November 11, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







The Western Final went down to the wire and the Saskatchewan Roughriders delivered. In a hard fought battle with the BC Lions, they earned their spot in the Grey Cup. Go inside the action with this Western Final cinematic recap presented by SiriusXM.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.