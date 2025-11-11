CFL Western Final: BC at SSK: Cinematic Recap
Published on November 11, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
The Western Final went down to the wire and the Saskatchewan Roughriders delivered. In a hard fought battle with the BC Lions, they earned their spot in the Grey Cup. Go inside the action with this Western Final cinematic recap presented by SiriusXM.
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from November 11, 2025
