Central Valley Fuego FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Steevan Dos Santos' score in the sixth minute of stoppage time - his ninth goal of the season across all competitions - secures late Union Omaha winner on the road against Central Valley Fuego FC in 1-0 affair, extends Owls' West Group title hopes to final round of USL Jägermeister Cup group stage.
