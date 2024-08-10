Central Valley Fuego FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Steevan Dos Santos' score in the sixth minute of stoppage time - his ninth goal of the season across all competitions - secures late Union Omaha winner on the road against Central Valley Fuego FC in 1-0 affair, extends Owls' West Group title hopes to final round of USL Jägermeister Cup group stage.

