Centerfield Cinema Rounds out Starting Lineup, Final Six Films Announced

Missoula, MT. - Just two days out from the 2021 debut of Centerfield Cinema, the PaddleHeads, Roxy Theater and Trail 103.3 have unveiled the entire slate of films in one of Missoula's new favorite traditions, and tickets are available to purchase now at: http://bit.ly/CFCinema.

Following the previously announced showings of Batman on Thursday April 22nd, The Lego Movie on Thursday April 29th, and Wayne's World on Thursday May 6th, Ogren Park Allegiance Field is set to get "aca-awesome" as movie goers can let their vocal cords loose to the 2012 musical comedy film, Pitch Perfect on Thursday, May 13th. Then Centerfield Cinema gets nomadic as we welcome Mel Gibson and the 1982 post-apocalyptic thriller, Mad Max: The Road Warrior on Thursday, June 10th. As showings continue, it's time to yell "TRAIN," with the 1986 coming-of-age film that helped define a generation, Stand By Me on July 22nd. Following such a long adventure, it's time to cut class and "borrow" that Ferrari with the 1986 American teen comedy, Ferris Bueller's Day Off on Thursday August 26th. As we bid farewell to the Summer of 2021, celebrate the first day of Fall with the 1985 comedy mystery, Clue on September 23rd. Closing out Centerfield Cinema's summer lineup we follow the yellow brick road on our journey home - movie goers will be treated to a remastered showing of the 1939 Wizard of Oz.

The summer of 2020 saw sixteen of the twenty titles for Centerfield Cinema bring sell-out crowds at the crossroads of the Clark Fork River and Bitterroot Railway, wishful movie goers are encouraged to act fast and purchase tickets online in advance, to secure their desired seating locations.

Tickets to all Centerfield Cinema showings are available now at: http://bit.ly/CFCinema For more information visit: https://atmilb.com/3j07G2i or call the PaddleHeads Post at 406-543-3300.

With Opening Day of the PaddleHeads' 48-game home slate tabbed for May 22, single game tickets on sale now, and a full schedule of non-baseball events to be announced at a later date, 2021 is shaping up to be the most entertaining summer at Ogren Park Allegiance Field that Missoula has ever seen.

Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on Centerfield Cinema showings, player signings, promotions and event announcements, and the latest happenings around the franchise.

