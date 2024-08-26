Celebrate National Dog Day with 'Pups at the Pitch' on August 31st

We know how much your furry friends mean to you, and we're thrilled to invite you to the most paw-some event of the year-Pups at the Pitch Night on August 31! Bring your four-legged friend to catch all the action as Indy Eleven takes on the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Carroll Stadium.

For just $35, you can grab a ticket bundle that includes admission for one human and one dog. It's the perfect way to spend an evening with your pup! Additional tickets for humans can be added at checkout!

Why You Should Attend:

Tail-wagging fun: Enjoy a night out with your dog, complete with a lively atmosphere and plenty of treats.

Dog-friendly seating: Special sections of the stadium will be dedicated to you and your furry companion.

Unique experience: Create lasting memories with your pup at one of the most exciting games of the season.

Happy Hour Specials: Enjoy $3 Beers & Ciders and $2 Hot Dogs from 5:30 to 6:30pm!

Purchase Your Pup Pass Package Today!

Grab your tickets now and make sure you and your pup don't miss out on this unforgettable night. We can't wait to see all the wagging tails and smiling faces in the stadium! Get your tickets today and celebrate National Dog Day with the ultimate evening out.

