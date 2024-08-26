Open Letter from the Owner

August 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







As the majority owner of Orange County Soccer Club, I am proud of what we have built and the results we have achieved over the past decade, both on the field and in the global transfer market. Our result on Saturday night in Charleston was not up to the standards we have set for ourselves. The string of results over the past month have been some of the poorest I have seen as Club owner. With over a thousand committed season ticket holders and now thousands of new owners, we have a larger and more engaged group than ever before holding us to account. We hear you. And we need to do better.

You can expect a different performance next week. Like all of you, I expect to see a level of commitment in the coming games worthy of our fans, a performance to show you the pride our players have in our crest and our club.

Despite the heaviest defeat in club history on Saturday, we sit in 8th place in the Standings, at the edge of the playoffs. As you saw in our 2021 championship run - and as Phoenix showed last year - it is how you finish the season that counts. There are a lot of points still available, and even a home playoff game is still possible. I will be at Championship Soccer Stadium on Saturday night to support the 11 players we put out on the pitch. I hope to see you all there with me, screaming your heads off and letting them know OC is our County.

The Playoffs for OCSC start on Saturday night at the Champ. Now, more than ever, we need you. Every game matters, every goal matters and every fan matters.

Thank you for your support, in the good times and in the tough times.

James A. Keston

CEO & Majority Owner

